LeBron James and his two sons Bronny and Bryce have been talked about a lot throughout the NBA offseason. Of course, a lot of this has to do with the fact that LeBron wants to play with Bronny in the NBA someday. Bronny has one year of High School left and then he will be going to college for at least one year, which means he can be in the NBA by 2024.

As for Bryce, he is a sophomore in high school and there are some people out there who think he will be even better than Bronny. With that being said, LeBron has been training both of his sons and they have even played together in showcases across Europe.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

With both Bronny and Bryce set to play with one another this year at Sierra Canyon, they are attracting a ton of attention. In fact, LeBron and his two sons recently got to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated, where Bronny and Bryce were hailed as "The Chosen Sons." This is appropriate given the fact LeBron is always referred to as "The Chosen One."





Some may argue that this is putting too much pressure on the young ballplayers, and in some ways, they may be correct. Having said that, they seem to be embracing the moment, and it will be fun to see how they develop as basketball players.

