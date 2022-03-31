LeBron James' two sons, Bronny and Bryce James have proven to be phenomenal talents. At the age of 17, Bronny is already a solid college recruit who is expected to be drafted into the second round of the NBA. Meanwhile, Bryce is just 14 but is already proving himself to be an incredible shooter with all of the skills to back up his game.

With that being said, it should come as no surprise that scouts are looking very closely at these two. Despite the age gap, there are some scouts who are already making up their minds about the two teenagers. For instance, in a new interview with Dan Patrick, ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed that Bryce is shaping up to be the better player.

“There are people who told me that Bryce actually might be the better prospect amongst the two,” Windhorst. “Bryce, I think, is 13 or something like that. I don’t know if we can go that far.” Now, it is definitely a little early to be making these calls, however, the Bryce over Bronny talk has been prevalent for a little while now, so it's not shocking to hear it from a reporter like Windy.

It remains to be seen what will happen to both of these young talents, although for now, there is no doubt they have a bright future ahead of them. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from round the basketball world.