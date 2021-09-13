Every single year, basketball fans are given a brand new NBA 2K game and for the most part, the series has been on a steep decline to start the new decade. Last year's "NBA 2K21" had numerous issues on next-gen and when it comes to the latest effort "NBA 2K22," fans are once again scratching their heads as they can't believe the issues with the game.

From connectivity to bizarre graphics glitches, "NBA 2K22" has been roasted by fans. When it comes to the actual gameplay, there are plenty of weird little tidbits that are immersion-breaking, to say the least. For example, in MyPlayer, you can now have your created avatar rap, and as you will see below, the bars are pretty awful.

Perhaps the most egregious part of the game, however, is the State Farm brand integration that has your player speaking with Jake from State Farm directly. It's an incredibly cringey part of the game and as many have noted, you can even wear a State Farm polo as you make your way through your career. Needless to say, the game isn't even hiding the advertisements.

At the end of the day, brand integration is nothing new, however, fans weren't too impressed with what they saw here. With the developers promising improvements from the previous game, it looks like gamers will be left disappointed, once again.

