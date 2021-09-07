NBA 2K21 was fun on next-gen systems. The online play was vastly expanded to create an entire city for gamers to explore, shop, and play ball. The immersive online play will surely help vault NBA 2K21 into new heights for the future. One thing about the online play that stands out is the shot celebrations. It adds fun to the game, by way of taunting the other team.



Brad Barket/Getty Images for 2K

There are few things more annoying than playing those gamers that shoot and perform the shot celebration emote where they fall to the ground. Not only is it cocky and awkward looking, but it's also widely spammed by millions of players. If you thought that emote was annoying, well NBA 2K22 has something new up its sleeves.

The new jump flip emote will probably be used by everyone to the point of exhaustion, so prepare yourself. NBA 2K22 drops Sept. 10 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Dallas Maverick's star Luka DonÄiÄ is on the cover of the game, while the NBA 75th season Edition features Los Angeles Laker Kareem-Abdul Jabar, Maverick Dirk Nowitzki, and Brookly Net Kevin Durant.