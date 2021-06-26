Nate Husser Drops Off "Adult Supervision" Featuring Mick Jenkins & More

The last extended-length project we've from the self-proclaimed "LeBron James of Montreal hip-hip" Nate Husser was back in 2017 with his Geto Rock for the Youth tape. From late last year into this year, the Montreal native has been gearing up to release his new EP Adult Supervision, which arrived on Friday (June 25th).

Ahead of the tape's release, he's released a few tracks from the project to build anticipation. In 2020, he dropped "JELLY," "Iced Out Baby-G," and "Gang Signs," followed by "Teriyaki" with Mick Jenkins, the EP's intro track "Water With The Candy," and, most recently, "Sleep Like A Baby." He teamed up with Chicago's Jean Deaux for the track, who has worked with the likes of Mick Jenkins, Isaiah Rashad, and others. He also dropped a playful music video for the catchy synth-filled beat.

Speaking of the tape, he explained, "When I’m done I just want people to know about lil burgundy and how it raised me”. Check out the rising Montreal star's latest project Adult Supervision and let us know how you're rocking with it down in the comments.

Tracklist

1. Water With The Candy

2. Teriyaki feat. Mick Jenkins

3. Iced Out Baby-G

4. JELLY

5. Rider

6. Sleep Like A Baby feat. Jean Deaux, Eva Shaw

7. Gang Signs

8. Money On My Mind