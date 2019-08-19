mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nate Dogg Let The Gat Explode On Warren G's Classic "Regulate"

Mitch Findlay
August 19, 2019 13:44
445 Views
100
4
CoverCover

Regulate
Warren G Feat. Nate Dogg

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

In honor of Nate Dogg's birthday, here's one of his timeless classics.


Is there a better wingman than Nate Dogg? Not only will he assist you on the quest for love, but he'll also ride to battle if so called upon. Such became evident on Warren G's classic "Regulate," which arrived on April 28th, 1994, as part of the Above The Rim soundtrack. Since then, it has become a west-coast classic, an essential part of the hip-hop canon beyond any regionalist limitations. Over a brilliant Michael McDonald sample, Warren and the late, great Nate trade brief verses, unfolding a story of lust, violence, and good-old-fashioned camaraderie. 

With Warren G running afoul of a few ambitious robbers, it's up to Nate Dogg to play the hero. Luckily, the G-Funk connoisseur is more than capable of handling business, answering the call with a steady hand and no qualms in taking a life or two. And if that's not enough, the sudden bout of bloodshed is only a brief detour from the ultimate mission. Which is to say, wooing a damsel or two. Some things ought to be left to the imagination.

Happy birthday Nate Dogg! 

Quotable Lyrics

Sixteen in the clip and one in the hole
Nate Dogg is about to make some bodies turn cold
Now they droppin' and yellin', it's a tad bit late
Nate Dogg and Warren G had to regulate

Warren G
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  10  0
  4
  445
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Warren G Nate Dogg throwback classic
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Nate Dogg Let The Gat Explode On Warren G's Classic "Regulate"
100
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject