Nate Dogg Let The Gat Explode On Warren G's Classic "Regulate"

Is there a better wingman than Nate Dogg? Not only will he assist you on the quest for love, but he'll also ride to battle if so called upon. Such became evident on Warren G's classic "Regulate," which arrived on April 28th, 1994, as part of the Above The Rim soundtrack. Since then, it has become a west-coast classic, an essential part of the hip-hop canon beyond any regionalist limitations. Over a brilliant Michael McDonald sample, Warren and the late, great Nate trade brief verses, unfolding a story of lust, violence, and good-old-fashioned camaraderie.

With Warren G running afoul of a few ambitious robbers, it's up to Nate Dogg to play the hero. Luckily, the G-Funk connoisseur is more than capable of handling business, answering the call with a steady hand and no qualms in taking a life or two. And if that's not enough, the sudden bout of bloodshed is only a brief detour from the ultimate mission. Which is to say, wooing a damsel or two. Some things ought to be left to the imagination.

Happy birthday Nate Dogg!

Quotable Lyrics

Sixteen in the clip and one in the hole

Nate Dogg is about to make some bodies turn cold

Now they droppin' and yellin', it's a tad bit late

Nate Dogg and Warren G had to regulate