UFC 279 was supposed to be an impressive send-off for one of the UFC's biggest legends. Of course, that man is none other than Nate Diaz. Diaz has had some amazing and iconic fights throughout his career, and UFC 279 is the last fight on his contract. It feels like this will be his final bout, and he was supposed to go up against undefeated fighter Khamzat Chimaev.

Now, the fight will not be going down as Chimaev was unable to make weight. While Diaz came in at 171 pounds, Chimaev was 178.5, which means he was 7.5 pounds overweight. Despite being given extra time to make weight, Chimaev was unable to do so, and now, the UFC is scrambling for a solution as UFC 279 goes down tomorrow night.

According to reporter Kevin Lole, it is looking likely that Diaz will now fight Tony Ferguson. From there, Chimaev will get a fight against Kevin Holland. This is a huge change, especially since Diaz and Chimaev were pegged for the main event.

If Ferguson does get the fight, hopefully, he is able to put on a great show with Diaz, who deserves his proper send-off.

