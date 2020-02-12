Early Wednesday morning The Miami Herald reported that UFC legend Nate Diaz had been hospitalized following a fight with Miami Police officers during an arrest in a domestic-violence case. Although a UFC fighter was involved in a dispute at the police station, the man in question was Michael Albert Nates, not Nate Diaz.

Diaz's representative Zach Rosenfield quickly shot down the report, explaining the 34-year old fighter has been in his hometown of Stockton, California since the Tuesday after Super Bowl LIV.

Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Rosenfield issued the following statement:

“This story is absolutely not accurate. Nate has been home from the Super Bowl for over a week. This is not him. This is story is completely wrong. Nate has been in Stockton since the Tuesday after the Super Bowl and at no point did he have any interactions with Miami law enforcement. Zero issues whatsoever. And he has never been attached to anything close to domestic violence in his life.”

Furthermore, Diaz's reps are demanding a public apology and have already begun exploring legal action. The Miami Herald has since changed their story, explaining that Diaz had nothing to do with the altercation.