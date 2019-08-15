Nate Diaz is back like he never left.

Ahead of his clash with Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 this Saturday, Diaz pulled up to the open workout at the Honda Center in California with a fat joint in his mouth. As seen in the videos embedded below, Diaz took a few puffs before passing the joint to his videographer, who then assisted some fans in the front row.

"I said pass it around," Diaz said, per ESPN. "It's good etiquette, for sure."

Diaz later explained that it was only CBD from his brother Nate's line of products with Game Up Nutrition. He'll have to wait until after his co-main event scrap with Pettis before he can smoke the good stuff.

"I have to smoke the weed after the fight," Diaz said with a laugh, per ESPN.

The 34-year old lightweight brawler has always been open about his marijuana use, including the time he vaped while conducting a press conference following a loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 202. That 2016 fight marks the last time that Diaz (19-11) has competed inside the octagon.

His opponent, Anthony Pettis, boasts a record of 22-8, with a recent KO victory against Stephen Thompson in March.