Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal won't be competing for any UFC Championship when they face off in the main event of UFC 244 on November 2, but there will be a title on the line. The Baddest Motherfucker title.

UFC President Dana White will introduce the BMF belt specifically for the Diaz-Masvidal clash, but not everyone seems to be on board with the idea. For instance, some critics feel that the MBF title will hurt the significance of UFC’s real championship titles. And to those critics, Diaz says, "shut the fuck up."

During a recent interview with TMZ Diaz addressed the haters who have concerns about the BMF title.

“If there’s any hate or negativity towards it and if there’s anybody who’s hating on it, like some of these journalists in here, it’s like ’cause none of you guys are no fighters, you’re bitches, so shut the fuck up,” Diaz tells TMZ Sports. “Tell me I ain’t the best motherfucker in the game and watch me and watch me fight the whole game,” Diaz added.

As for what the belt will look like, fans will have to wait until the week of UFC 244. During a fan Q&A earlier on twitter this week, Dana White explained that the belt will be presented in New York City ahead of the highly anticipated UFC 244 PPV at Madison Square Garden.

Diaz (21-11) recently returned to the octagon at UFC 241 to defeat Anthony Pettis, following a three-year hiatus. Masvidal (34-13) has won his last two fights, including a record-setting victory against Ben Askren in July.