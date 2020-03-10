Nas might commonly be referred to as one of the greatest to ever grace a mic but these days, he's putting more of his efforts into behind-the-scenes work rather than on-stage. With the relaunch of Mass Appeal a few years ago, Nas has been using his ear for talent to scope some of the hardest rappers out. Mass Appeal was behind a lot of pivotal records and albums in the past 10 years and he's continued to expand the brand past the Western world.

Nas announced the launch of Mass Appeal India last year with the signing of Divine but he's continuing to expand the roster with the signing of Raja Kumari, an Indian-American singer and songwriter that's worked with Iggy Azalea and Gwen Stefani in the past.

“When I first met Raja, I knew she was someone the world needs to hear,” Nas said in a press release. “Her presence exudes confidence and individuality — a true artist with global appeal. We’re thrilled to have her on the team as the first lady of Mass Appeal India.”

With the newly announced signing, Raja Kumari's getting ready to release her first single through the label this April.

“I’m so excited to be joining Mass Appeal family,” she said. “Ever since I fell in love with Hip Hop, it has been a dream of mine to work with Nas. Their vision of bringing Indian Hip Hop to the international market is inspiring and I look forward to working together to achieve that goal.”