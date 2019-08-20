Nas & Universal Music Announce Mass Appeal India & Sign Divine As First Artist

As much as we celebrate Nas as one of the greatest rappers of all time, he's also revealing that he's quite the savvy businessman. The rapper revived Mass Appeal media company along with a record label in 2014 and went on to release projects from Run The Jewels, Pimp C, Dave East, Manni Fresh, and more. Now, that might be one of his many major investments on his profile but it seems to be one of his most fruitful.

Who would've thought a Bronx block party would reach as far as it has now? As hip-hop continues to dominate streaming platforms and the charts, Nas has teamed up with Universal Music for an international division in Asia. Mass Appeal India was launched in order to “amplify India’s burgeoning hip-hop culture on a global scale.” The label will function out of Universal Music India's offices in Mumbai.

Along with the launch of the label, rapper DIVINE was signed as the first artist on the Indian division. Nas and DIVINE previously worked together on the song, "NY se Mumbai" for the movie Gully Boy.

“It’s an honour to be associated with a legend like Nas. I grew up listening to his music. For him to recognize not just me, but the whole Indian hip-hop scene is a big win for hip-hop, and for hip-hop in India,” DIVINE said. "I will be working with Mass Appeal India not just in a personal capacity, but also in my capacity as founder of Gully Gang Entertainment to help Mass Appeal India build a thriving ecosystem for urban music and culture in the sub-continent."

