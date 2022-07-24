Reality star Melanie Rauscher was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances earlier this month, Page Six reports.

The 35-year-old was dogsitting in Arizona while homeowners were out of town, Prescott Police Department Corey Kasun confirmed to TMZ. Once they returned to their house, the family discovered the Naked and Afraid alum dead in their guest room.

Rauscher's corpse is said to have been located near several cans of dust cleaner containing compressed air. At this time, it remains unclear if she consumed the cans' contents.

Since the body was discovered on July 17th, authorities have determined that there were no signs of foul play or drug paraphernalia. The deceased didn't leave a suicide note behind, and the dog she was watching over prior to her death was fine.

Rauscher competed on Discovery Channel's nude adventure series back in 2013 and went on to star in the spinoff show Naked and Afraid XL just two years later.

After word of her passing was confirmed, past co-stars and fans of the show expressed their condolences on social media.

"She came into my life in a way I can’t explain. We had such a chemistry on the show and it blossomed into a friendship that goes beyond words could describe," former castmate and close friend Jeremy McCaa wrote while remembering his "swamp wife."

"Her laughter was one of a kind. Her friendship was amazing. Even tho we wasn’t blood, we was family. I could always count on her. We had so many moments when we would just be there for each other."

His tribute concluded, "I’ll see you again one day. The world lost an amazing person. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers. See you again my Queen."

RIP Melanie Rauscher. Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on the late woman's cause of death.

