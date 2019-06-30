mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mustard Floods "Baguettes In The Face" Of NAV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Playboi Carti

Devin Ch
June 30, 2019 12:14
1.3K Views
101
6
CoverCover

Baguettes in the Face
DJ Mustard Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Nav & Playboi Carti

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
94% (16)
Rate
Audience Rating
15 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

NAV delves into manic preacher mode on Mustard's brilliant "Baguettes in the Face."


Mustard's Perfect Ten album ranks among the most notable album submissions to come out this past week. Within those crowd-sourced efforts lies the ever-so-soothing "Baguettes in the Face" with contributions from the bantamweight trio of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Playboi Carti, and NAV, who interestingly enough, does much of the legwork on the song.

Baguettes in the Face begins with a weeping guitar reminiscent of the candlelit seance. In terms of theme and layout, NAV fails to disappoint. When asked to co-opt the role of a Robb Report columnist, the Rexdale, Ontario native becomes a method actor with a beguiling twist. Picture a street peddler with Baguettes on his wrist and neck, whose solicitous demands are not material, but philosophical in nature. It was NAV after all, who prophetically set the bar at TMZ or BUST...2019 has been kind to Mustard, as he relishes Ella Mai's next venture, a healthy correspondence with 03 Greedo, and a possible successor to Perfect Ten. Not to mention: the obsessive task of keeping "his waves" at a standard of excellence. How did you feel about "Baguettes in the Face," the album in general? - comment below.

Quotable Lyrics:

If she don't know how to dress, I don't wanna talk 
But I might still get some top
I don't need her but my pocket full of knots
Number one, there's finally real ones at the top 
I'm with Mustard and we talking Lambo' talk.

- NAV

DJ Mustard
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  10  1
  6
  1.3K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
DJ Mustard A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Nav Playboi Carti perfect ten
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mustard Floods "Baguettes In The Face" Of NAV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Playboi Carti
101
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject