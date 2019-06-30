Mustard's Perfect Ten album ranks among the most notable album submissions to come out this past week. Within those crowd-sourced efforts lies the ever-so-soothing "Baguettes in the Face" with contributions from the bantamweight trio of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Playboi Carti, and NAV, who interestingly enough, does much of the legwork on the song.

Baguettes in the Face begins with a weeping guitar reminiscent of the candlelit seance. In terms of theme and layout, NAV fails to disappoint. When asked to co-opt the role of a Robb Report columnist, the Rexdale, Ontario native becomes a method actor with a beguiling twist. Picture a street peddler with Baguettes on his wrist and neck, whose solicitous demands are not material, but philosophical in nature. It was NAV after all, who prophetically set the bar at TMZ or BUST...2019 has been kind to Mustard, as he relishes Ella Mai's next venture, a healthy correspondence with 03 Greedo, and a possible successor to Perfect Ten. Not to mention: the obsessive task of keeping "his waves" at a standard of excellence. How did you feel about "Baguettes in the Face," the album in general? - comment below.

Quotable Lyrics:

If she don't know how to dress, I don't wanna talk

But I might still get some top

I don't need her but my pocket full of knots

Number one, there's finally real ones at the top

I'm with Mustard and we talking Lambo' talk.

- NAV