MURS & Dee-1 Team Up On "He's The Christian, I'm The Rapper"

Aron A.
September 19, 2020 17:27
He's The Christian, I'm The Rapper
Murs & Dee-1

Murs & Dee-1 connect for their new joint project, "He's The Christian, I'm The Rapper."


California Living Legend himself, Murs, has returned with another body of work alongside NOLA's Dee-1. The two rappers recently came through with their latest offering, He's Christian, I'm The Rapper. Stacked with eleven tracks in total, Murs and Dee-1 play off of the title of Fresh Prince & DJ Jazzy Jeff's 1988 album for their new project. Produced entirely by Curtiss King, the two MCs swap bars and recruit a few collaborators for some standout moments. Krizz Kaliko joins Dee-1 And Murs on "Hallelujah" while The Company Man assists on "Halftime." Horace Bowers also makes an appearance on track 4, "How Great."

Make sure you check out Dee-1 and Murs' brand new collaborative effort, He's The Christian, I'm The Rapper below and sound off with your favorite track in the comments. 

