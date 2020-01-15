Mozzy Is Back With "Overcame"

Mozzy had a prolific run in 2019 that was delivered with quality music every time. Solo projects and joint efforts included, he was really keeping his foot on the pedal throughout the year. After he'd drop one project, he'd be back with a next while filling in the gaps in between with new singles. The rapper concluded the year with "Out Her Purse" with Telly Mac and now, he returns with a brand new single to kick off 2020.

Mozzy has never shied away from being vulnerable on wax and while he puts his heart on his sleeve, he lets out a variety of emotion with every drop. "Overcame" finds the rapper coming in with aggression as he speaks on the reality of the ruthless environment he came up in.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, naked ladies 'cause they smack harder

This red rag'll introduce you to the black-hearted

Slidin' Regal with utensils off of jack artists

Back to back blammy cases on the last charges

