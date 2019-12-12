Mozzy Flips Classic Mario Single For "Big Homie From The Hood"

If you haven't been paying attention, Mozzy has been consistently dropping heat all year round. Projects with Gunplay, Tsu Surf, and Raz Simone dropped throughout the year, along with his own solo project, Internal Affairs. Even still, he's continued to deliver new music for his fans and more importantly, the streets.

Mozzy came through with a homage to his block on his new song, "Big Homie From The Hood." The rapper details his own come up from poverty to gang banging and eventually, becoming a beacon of hope for his neighborhood with his career in music. The new song arrived alongside a visual that shows the rapper in his neighborhood, eating food and mingling with his neighbors.

Now, the song does have a dose of nostalgia hidden in the production, if you didn't notice. The rapper flips Mario's "Let Me Love You" and turns it into a ballad for the streets.

Check the new song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

How you run me out the hood and I'm the one who run it?

I'm the one that make sure ain't eem them don't want for nothin'

I'm the one who motivate 'em, baby ask the youngins

I'mma re-up with the 20s, gotta stack the 100s