Mozzy & SG Ali Team Up On "Wicked"

Aron A.
December 20, 2019 20:57
Mozzy flips SG Ali's "Wicked" for his latest drop.


Mozzy is having one great run right now. Although he's been a staple in the West Coast for a minute, things have continued to push forward with his music career immensely. He's released numerous bodies of work since the beginning of 2018 including several joint projects. At this point, he's showing no signs of slowing down at any point in the near future.

While Mozzy continues to flood the streets, he's back with a little remix of a buzzing track. SG Ali's "Wicked" has been making the rounds but Mozzy comes through with the remix. Ali's vocals on the hook stay intact before Mozzy's gruff voice swoops in for the verses. It's another solid effort from Mozzy but at this point, what hasn't been?

Check out the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Every other night we double back to back
Gun violence and sirens frequent in my habitat
Just hit 100K play to make you cabbage patch
Heard he converted to a sucka, we ain't mad at that

