Mozzy & SG Ali Team Up On "Wicked"

Mozzy is having one great run right now. Although he's been a staple in the West Coast for a minute, things have continued to push forward with his music career immensely. He's released numerous bodies of work since the beginning of 2018 including several joint projects. At this point, he's showing no signs of slowing down at any point in the near future.

While Mozzy continues to flood the streets, he's back with a little remix of a buzzing track. SG Ali's "Wicked" has been making the rounds but Mozzy comes through with the remix. Ali's vocals on the hook stay intact before Mozzy's gruff voice swoops in for the verses. It's another solid effort from Mozzy but at this point, what hasn't been?

Quotable Lyrics

Every other night we double back to back

Gun violence and sirens frequent in my habitat

Just hit 100K play to make you cabbage patch

Heard he converted to a sucka, we ain't mad at that