New York City Police are investigating a motorist who drove into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square, Thursday night. Footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The video shows a driver approaches the crowd of protesters, honks their horn, and speeds straight through the group.

“We have to interview both sides. We’d like to interview anyone that was in that vehicle, because we believe there was multiple people in that vehicle, and anyone that was on the scene,” New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Fox 5’s Good Day New York, Friday.

"There is an ongoing investigation into an incident in Times Square involving a black Taurus sedan. This auto is NOT an NYPD vehicle," The NYPD tweeted. "There are currently no complainants. NYPD asks if there is anyone injured, please come forward."

There were initial rumors that the sedan in question was an NYPD car, but the department shut that down.

It is still unclear if anyone is injured as a result of the incident.

The large crowd was gathered to protest the death of Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man killed by police officers in Rochester, New York. Video from the incident shows officers putting a hood on the man's head and shoving his face into the ground while he was naked and handcuffed. He later died from "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint," the medical examiner confirmed.

Protests continued throughout the night.

