Though video game adaptation movies tend to be a gamble, that hasn't stopped film studios from trying to emerge with the diamond in the rough. And sometimes, the nostalgia enough can be enough to inspire an audience. In the case of Mortal Kombat, which is set to hit both theatres and HBO Max on April 16th, the legacy still carries significant weight -- even if previous Mortal Kombat cinematic entries went on to do more harm than good.

A low point in Mortal Kombat cinematic history.

Fans have long been eager to catch a cinematic adaptation for years now, one that more appropriately captures the gore-soaked atmosphere of the long-running game series. Now, it would appear that we're getting exactly that, at least to some degree. In the official trailer, which dropped earlier today, fans were granted a first look at some of their favorites in action. Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Johnny Cage, Kano, Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Jax, Kung Lao, Raiden, and many more are all present and accounted for -- though sadly, the infamous "Babality" looks to have been altogether omitted.

Fatalities, on the other hand, appear to have been incorporated quite heavily, with the closing moments of the trailer reserved for the iconic finishing moves. Insofar as the Kombat is concerned, the upcoming flick appears to have checked off all the right boxes. Whether or not the rest of the film stands up to par is another story, as it doesn't appear to shy away from exposition and lore dumps. Still, it's a small price to pay should the fight scenes deliver -- check out the trailer below, and sound off if you'll be tuning in when Mortal Kombat arrives this April.