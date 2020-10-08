The classic gaming institution Mortal Kombat has been around for decades, originally debuting in 1992 and going on to spawn eleven mainline titles, culminating in the 2019's Mortal Kombat 11. Spawning no shortage of classic characters, including Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Johnny Cage, Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Reptile, Raiden, and many more, the franchise has since opened the door for a few unexpected faces to join the party.

Keystone/Getty Images

Throughout the years, Mortal Kombat has expanded its roster to include Leatherface, Freddy Krueger, Terminator, Joker, the Xenomorph, Kratos, Robocop, Jason Voorhees, among other classic icons. Now, the trend continues with the latest addition to the Mortal Kombat family, Sylvestor Stallone's John Rambo, who has been officially announced with a new bullet-riddled trailer.

Though gameplay details have yet to be unveiled, Rambo can be seen entering a battle between Rain and Mileena, also included in the upcoming DLC. Upon capturing their attention, Rambo utters "I'm your worst nightmare" before opening fire upon them, an indication that heavy artillery will factor into his fighting style. If that wasn't enough to entice Rambo fans, Sylvester Stallone will actually be returning to voice the character, providing a welcome dose of authenticity.

Rambo, Rain, and Mileena are set to be included as part of the upcoming Kombat Pack 2, which drops on November 17th. Check out the official trailer below, and be sure to welcome John Rambo to the twisted Mortal Kombat family.