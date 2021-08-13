Montrezl Harrell was recently traded to the Washington Wizards as part of a package deal that also sent Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Washington in exchange for Russell Westbrook. The Lakers knew they needed a third superstar on the team, and that is exactly what they got in time for next year. As for Harrell, he had his fair share of struggles with the Lakers as he never seemed to fit in with head coach Frank Vogel's system.

In a new report from Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, Harrell revealed just how excited he is to be on the Wizards as it will give him an opportunity to showcase just how good of a player he truly is.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

“I haven’t been an All-Star in this league since I’ve been here," Harrell said. "So, I feel like I have a lot of untapped talents. I haven’t been to an NBA Finals, I haven’t won a championship. There’s a lot of things I haven’t done as a player, so there’s a lot of untapped [potential] that I feel like I can reach.”

Harrell was a sixth man of the year during his time with the Clippers, and if the Wizards give him an opportunity to shine, there is no doubt that he can elevate his game and get himself within the next tier of NBA stars.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the NBA.

