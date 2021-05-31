Montrezl Harrell was brought in by the Los Angeles Lakers this season to be a player who can make a huge difference while coming off of the bench. Harrell had a solid few seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, so it only made sense to bring in Harrell who is known for being a gritty player who can grab rebounds and get buckets whenever you need him to.

Unfortunately, Harrell hasn't been getting the playing time everyone expected him to get. For instance, last night in Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns, Harrell was only on the court for five minutes, which is well below his averages. This has been a trend throughout the playoffs and fans are wondering what's up. As it turns out, Harrell is also frustrated by the lack of playing time, as shown in his recent tweet where he said "Worst fucking feeling is wasted time!"

With the series tied at two games apiece, it will be interesting to see if coach Frank Vogel makes any adjustments and adds Harrell to the rotation. After all, the Lakers need big guys on the court, especially with Anthony Davis' injury uncertainty.

