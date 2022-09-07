mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Montreality Takes It To Toronto & Ottawa With New Cypher Ft. Charmaine, NF Portion, TwoTiime, Velow & YTN Paco

Aron A.
September 07, 2022 16:35
Toronto Cypher
TwoTiime, Charmaine, Portion, YTN Paco & Velow

Montreality enlists some of the hottest new artists out of Toronto for their latest cypher.


Montreality is putting on for Canada. Though they've turned into a staple for hip-hop and R&B interviews, they recently began unveiling cyphers as part of a new series that highlights talents across Canada. The first edition included two cyphers from rappers out of Montreal, both English and French. Those that never looked at Montreality as a hotbed for hip-hop talent were quickly put on notice.

This week, Montreality unveiled the latest in their freestyle series highlighting a few of the best new acts to come out of Ontario, predominantly Toronto. Artists like Portion, Velow, YTN Paco, and Juno award-winning Charmaine hold it down for the 6ix while TwoTiime puts on for Ottawa.

Check out the full freestyle below and let us know who killed it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
I just killed the cypher
Shots like Pfizer, there's no one like her
I'm shittin' on 'em like diaper
How my first year hear wrap you career, riddle me that
How I'm 5-0 but I Fe-Fi-Fo on the track

TwoTiime Charmaine Portion YTN Paco Velow
