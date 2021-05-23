Portion
- SongsPortion Perseveres In The Face Of Adversity On "Downfall"Canadian rapper Portion delivers an inspiring banger on "Downfall," his first single in nearly a year. ByAron A.1.6K Views
- NewsMontreality Takes It To Toronto & Ottawa With New Cypher Ft. Charmaine, NF Portion, TwoTiime, Velow & YTN PacoMontreality enlists some of the hottest new artists out of Toronto for their latest cypher. ByAron A.2.1K Views
- NewsPortion & Toosii Take A Trip To The "Eastside" On Melodic CollabPortion connects with Toosii for his latest offering, "Eastside." ByAron A.2.4K Views
- NewsPortion Puts Blood, Sweat & Tears Into His New Project "I Am Nothing Without"Toronto's Portion makes a statement with his major-label debut, "I Am Nothing Without." ByAron A.1039 Views
- NewsPortion Rises Above The Losses On "Hella Clean"Toronto's Portion serves up a new banger. ByAron A.1.5K Views
- NewsPortion Is Securing Wins On New Single "Wave"Drake isn't the only Toronto artist that dropped new heat this weekend. ByAron A.1.7K Views
- NewsPortion Links Up With The Gang On "Ties"Portion arrives with his latest single, "Ties." ByAron A.1251 Views
- NewsToronto's Portion Preps For His Major Label Debut With "99 Prblms"The "Fif's World" rapper unveils the first single from his forthcoming project. ByAron A.1.6K Views