Moneybagg Yo and Roddy Ricch have put in serious work in their respective solo careers, solidifying themselves as two of the game's most trusted and celebrated rappers. Having recently dropped off "U Played" with Lil Baby, all while prowling for a new lady friend in his downtime, Moneybagg is positioned for a fruitful 2020 campaign in both art and life. As for Roddy Ricch, the Compton rapper recently secured his first-ever Top 5 hit in "The Box," and many have already penciled him in as the game's next superstar.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Given everything they've accomplished on their own merits, it seems fitting for a collaboration to be the next logical step. At least, it does for one fan who made the suggestion on Twitter. In response, Moneybagg himself replied with confirmation that he was indeed ready to connect with Roddy, leaving the ball in the Ricch camp's court.

It's unclear whether Roddy is looking to record new music at the moment, having recently dropped off his new album Please Forgive Me For Being Antisocial, but the offer remains enticing all the same. We can only hope he meets the suggestion with as much enthusiasm as Moneybagg did, as a collaboration between the two would be a great look indeed.