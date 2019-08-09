Moneybagg Yo & Stunna 4 Vegas Join DeeMula For "Crank Up 2.0" Visual

Moneybagg Yo's Nless Entertainment artist Dee Mula comes through with a brand new visual.

Moneybagg Yo is growing his empire past his own music. The rapper launched his Nless Entertainment label with Deemula as his first signee. Now, the two rappers deliver a brand new visual for their single "Crank Up 2.0" which also features DaBaby's artist Stunna 4 Vegas. Ben Marc directs the flashy video for this collaboration. Moneybagg Yo opens things up as he cools out in the back of a Maybach. Dee Mula flexes his diamonds as he posts up with Stunna 4 Vegas. If you haven't checked out Deemula yet, this is an excellent introduction to what he has in store.

“Working with lil bruh be like just seeing my come up in him, I know everything he went through. everything he going through now, it just remind me of me. His work ethic, grind, all that shit count. Watching him get better overtime he step in the booth," Moneybagg Yo said.

Dee Mula explained that his collaboration with Stunna is long overdue.

"The energy was just up there, anytime I work with Bagg its like working with the best in the game, he always on top of shit, making it look easy," he said. "Stunna, we had been tryna link and put in some work, then we both performed at Yo Gotti Birthday Bash in my city Memphis, we got straight to the studio after that and the vibes was just on point and shit, we been on some real shit ever since."

Peep the visual above.