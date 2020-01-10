Moneybagg Yo & Future Conclude The Series On "Federal Fed"

Moneybagg Yo recently dropped off his new studio album Time Served, and while fans have been pleased with many of the tracks, Future collaboration "Federal Fedd" has emerged as an early favorite. It didn't hurt that Future may or may not have sent subliminal shots at Scottie Pippen, solidifying himself as hip-hop's most unyielding rascal. Despite the added benefit of "tea" to sift through, the fourth chapter of Moneybagg's ongoing "Federal" series stands comfortably on its own two, driven by a hard-hitting beat by DMacTooBangin.

Flow-wise, Moneybagg seems content to operate within Future's wheelhouse, navigating the synthesizers with authority. "She eat it up and clean it when she done, Tussionex Pikachu, Pokémon," raps Moneybagg, coming through with some hard-hitting geek bars. "I'm on yellow yellow by the ton." Future picks up with the same energy, sounding absolutely focused as he snaps in his own unique fashion. "I did it by mistake, it wasn't on purpose, end up fucking your wife," he taunts. "She was choosin' up and it was on sight, had her ridin' on me like a motorbike."

Quotable Lyrics

I had to PJ the flight, I had bales on the flight,

I'ma touch down tonight

I'm with them body snatchers, yeah, them kidnappin' n***s who put you on ice

I did it by mistake, it wasn't on purpose, end up fucking your wife

She was choosin' up and it was on sight

Had her ridin' on me like a motorbike

