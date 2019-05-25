Moneybagg Yo & City Girls Team Up On "4 Da Moment"

Moneybagg Yo's previously showed his appreciation for City Girls when he released "Act Up Challenge." Even with one half of the group incarcerated, the Miami duo has been dominating the rap game slowly but surely, even recently catching heat from Hazel E for "biting" her song (lol). With Moneybagg's new project, 43va Heartless out, one of the highlights off of the project is his collaboration with City Girls.

Moneybagg Yo and City Girls team up for a serious banger on their new collaboration, "4 Da Moment." Truthfully, it isn't entirely what I expected from them but it's definitely still a banger. Moneybagg Yo delivers a serious street banger on the record and with the addition of Yung Miami, he adds another perspective of the trap life to the song.

Peep their collaboration below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

These hoes actin' like n***as, now n***as comin' like them

I met her shoppin' in Cali, then flewed her out to the M

You fuck off, I fuck off

Just know that that shit go two ways

