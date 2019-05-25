mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Moneybagg Yo & City Girls Team Up On "4 Da Moment"

Aron A.
May 25, 2019 12:44
857 Views
14
1
CoverCover

4 Da Moment
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. City Girls

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
33% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Moneybagg Yo and City Girls join forces for this heater.


Moneybagg Yo's previously showed his appreciation for City Girls when he released "Act Up Challenge." Even with one half of the group incarcerated, the Miami duo has been dominating the rap game slowly but surely, even recently catching heat from Hazel E for "biting" her song (lol). With Moneybagg's new project, 43va Heartless out, one of the highlights off of the project is his collaboration with City Girls.

Moneybagg Yo and City Girls team up for a serious banger on their new collaboration, "4 Da Moment." Truthfully, it isn't entirely what I expected from them but it's definitely still a banger. Moneybagg Yo delivers a serious street banger on the record and with the addition of Yung Miami, he adds another perspective of the trap life to the song.

Peep their collaboration below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
These hoes actin' like n***as, now n***as comin' like them
I met her shoppin' in Cali, then flewed her out to the M
You fuck off, I fuck off
Just know that that shit go two ways

MoneyBagg Yo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  4
  1
  857
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
MoneyBagg Yo City Girls 43va heartless collab miami memphis collaboration Yung Miami Free JT
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Moneybagg Yo & City Girls Team Up On "4 Da Moment"
14
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject