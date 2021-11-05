Money Man Shares New Single & Video, “Blockchain”

In the video for his latest release, “Blockchain,” an animated version of Money Man can be seen sitting at a computer and logging in before being pulled into what looks like The Matrix.

“Bought a lil' Polkadot, bought a lil' VeChain/Bought a lil' SafeMoon, houses got safe room, party out in Cancún,” the rapper spits at the top of the track before going on to list more forms of cryptocurrency that he considers to be worth investing in. “Feds tryna plot on a n*gga, but I'm too slick/Every time you see me on the 'Gram, I'm in a new 'fit,” he adds, dropping off a subtle flex here and there throughout the track.

Money Man has already dropped off countless singles in 2021, and according to his latest Instagram post, he’s got another album on the way in the near future. Songs like “Whole Lotta,” “Live Sum Mo,” “Shake the Bank,” and “Tip Off” have helped him sky rocket to fame over the last few months, and whatever his new project has in store will certainly only take him to new heights.

“Fell off for a minute, but I had to make a comeback/All I see is hate, n*gga, where the f*ckin’ love at?” Money asks listeners on “Blockchain.”

Quotable Lyrics:

Bought a lil' Polkadot, bought a lil' VeChain

Party out in Cancún, fuckin' with the Coinbase

Burnin' on blockchain, damn, this shit some octane

