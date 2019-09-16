mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Money Man Keeps The Streets Frozen On "So Cold"

Money Man -  So Cold

  September 16, 2019 17:02
So Cold
Money Man returns with his latest single, "So Cold."

There are very few people who've been as prolific as Money Man in recent times. While some have dropped off several tapes in a year and sprinkled a few songs in between, Money Man's continues to flood the streets with loose singles in preparation for his next project. Some of them have been fully mixed down while others seemed to be directly uploaded onto his YouTube page after recording. 

The rapper returned with a brand new single -- not a freestyle or a demo -- titled, "So Cold." With crispy, bass-heavy production, Money Man delivers a more introspective cut where he opens up about heartbreak. 

Money Man unleashed his last project, Paranoia earlier this year which had features from Guap Tarantino, Young Mal, and Lil GotIt.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
How you’d be so cold?
I got them packs on the road
I wanna travel the globe
Ima go in beast mode
I wanna put my hands on you
I wanna run that money up too

