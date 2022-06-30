Money Man Delivers His New Single "Worthy"

Your favorite rapper probably isn't working as hard as Money Man. The Atlanta rapper has continued his hot streak this week with the release of his latest offering, "Worthy." The rapper's melodic approach to string-laden production shines on this one, as he breezes through the record with a reflection of his determination and wealth.

Money Man is evidently keeping the streets flooded with new music this summer. It was only last week when he blessed fans with his latest body of work, Big Money, boasting appearances from Benny The Butcher, G Herbo, Nardo Wick, and more. Shortly after, he teased a potential deluxe edition with "Rolling" before coming through with his latest offering, "Worthy" as well as "Vybe."

Check both new records from Money Man below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Got that blick on my lap when I turn on my street

I go get some racks, I don't lay up with freaks

My neck havin' water like Daytona Beach

I love how she walk, I love her physique