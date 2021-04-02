Mo3 & Foogiano Trade Menacing Bars On "Mob"

Though Mo3 is no longer with us, having been fatally killed in a shooting in Dallas, his team is currently in the midst of rolling out his posthumous album Shottaz 4 Eva. With the project due out for release on Friday, April 9th, another new single has officially landed. This time, we're looking at a collaboration between Mo3 and Foogiano, the brief but impactful "Mob."

Setting it off is Foogiano, who sets an intimidating tone with an energetic opening verse. "I'm authentic as they come, 2-2-3 coming out the drum," he raps, over a sinister trap banger. "Mo3 call me tell me that he need you gone, I get it done / I come up from the trenches bitch, I'm really from the slums." Tagging in is Mo3, who contrasts his counterpart's calculated delivery with a more explosive closing verse. "Chopper strapped off in my joggers, who protecting 3?" he spits, setting up a complex rhyme scheme in the process. "My bodyguard, oh you don’t see this bitch? This FN on me."

Be sure to check out "Mob" now, and keep an eye out for Mo3's upcoming posthumous album Shottaz 4 Eva, featuring guest appearances from Boosie Badazz, YFN Lucci, Kevin Gates, and more.

