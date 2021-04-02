mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mo3 & Foogiano Trade Menacing Bars On "Mob"

Mitch Findlay
April 02, 2021 15:59
206 Views
00
1
2021 HSM Music2021 HSM Music
2021 HSM Music

Mob
Mo3 Feat. Foogiano

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Mo3 and Foogiano unite for a hard-hitting and ice-cold duet "Mob," off the former's upcoming posthumous album "Shottaz 4 Eva."


Though Mo3 is no longer with us, having been fatally killed in a shooting in Dallas, his team is currently in the midst of rolling out his posthumous album Shottaz 4 EvaWith the project due out for release on Friday, April 9th, another new single has officially landed. This time, we're looking at a collaboration between Mo3 and Foogiano, the brief but impactful "Mob."

Setting it off is Foogiano, who sets an intimidating tone with an energetic opening verse. "I'm authentic as they come, 2-2-3 coming out the drum," he raps, over a sinister trap banger. "Mo3 call me tell me that he need you gone, I get it done / I come up from the trenches bitch, I'm really from the slums." Tagging in is Mo3, who contrasts his counterpart's calculated delivery with a more explosive closing verse. "Chopper strapped off in my joggers, who protecting 3?" he spits, setting up a complex rhyme scheme in the process. "My bodyguard, oh you don’t see this bitch? This FN on me." 

Be sure to check out "Mob" now, and keep an eye out for Mo3's upcoming posthumous album Shottaz 4 Eva, featuring guest appearances from Boosie Badazz, YFN Lucci, Kevin Gates, and more.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm authentic as they come, 2-2-3 coming out the drum,
Mo3 call me tell me that he need you gone, I get it done
I come up from the trenches bitch, I'm really from the slums

Mo3
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  206
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mo3 Foogiano shotta 4 eva
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mo3 & Foogiano Trade Menacing Bars On "Mob"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject