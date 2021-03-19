mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mo3 Drops Posthumous OG Bobby Billions Collab "Outside"

Mitch Findlay
March 19, 2021 10:54
53 Views
00
0
2021 H$M Empire2021 H$M Empire
2021 H$M Empire

Outside
Mo3 Feat. OG Bobby Billions

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Mo3's presence shines on a new version OG Bobby Billions' emotional "Outside," the first posthumous single from the late rapper.


Mo3, who was killed in a Dallas shooting last November, now lives on through a posthumous remix of "Outside." Joined by OG Bobby Billions, with whom MO3 has collaborated frequently, "Outside" highlights the late rapper's melodic chops. Off the bat, the song opens on a somber note, fueled by a melancholic keyboard and guitar arrangement. Now, the song itself isn't technically new, as Bobby Billions previously released the track as a solo effort last year. Yet MO3's vocals add a newfound presence to the track, not to mention a bittersweet quality given the circumstances.

The emotion can be felt in Mo3's vocal performance. "You hear that church up in my verse cus that's how I'm raised," he sings, looking for forgiveness while acknowledging his flaws. "I told God he gotta forgive me I'm insane." The sense of conflicting duality is a driving force throughout, as Mo3 admits he doesn't always stick to the righteous path. "God I need a second chance knowing that I love you, but sometimes I do the devil dance," he reflects. "Lost a couple of my partnas so I'm slidin' out on whoever / and drop one of them ni*gas when I kill em' call the reverend."

Check out Mo3's posthumous take on "Outside," and be sure to sound off with your thoughts on this updated version below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

God I need a second chance knowing that I love you
But sometimes I do the devil dance
Lost a couple of my partnas so I'm slidin' out on whoever
And drop one of them ni*gas when I kill em' call the reverend

Mo3
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  53
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mo3 OG Bobby Billions
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mo3 Drops Posthumous OG Bobby Billions Collab "Outside"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject