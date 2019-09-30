Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba was sporting a new look when he rolled up to the team's Media Day event, and he has former Magic center Shaquille O'Neal, and the LSU Tigers, to thank.

As shown below, the two centers made a bet on the LSU vs Texas football game earlier this month, and if Bamba's Longhorns were victorious Shaq would have let him DJ at one of his shows. Needless to say, Shaq's alma mater defeated Texas 45-38, and Bamba owned up to his end of the deal by shaving his head.

In his rookie season with the Magic, Bamba averaged just 6.2 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in 47 appearances, while Orlando finished with a 42-40 record, good enough for seventh in the Eastern Conference.

The team will kickoff the 2019-20 season at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 23, followed by a pair of road games vs the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.