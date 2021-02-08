mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mir Fontane Makes A Dreamville Case On "Call J. Cole"

Mitch Findlay
February 08, 2021 16:41
704 Views
11
1
Mir FontaneMir Fontane
Mir Fontane

Call J. Cole
Mir Fontane

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Mir Fontane makes a case for inclusion on the Dreamville roster with his soulful new single "Call J. Cole."


Mir Fontane is in the midst of an interesting conundrum, having seen Cardi B's brand new single "Up" bear a striking similarity to a song of his own; we actually caught up with the rapper slash melodist following its release for his side of the story, an interview you can peep right here.

And though some have chalked it up to coincidence, others have sympathized with Fontane's predicament, to the point where he recently issued a statement to his fans and supporters. "Thank you all for the support recently," he writes, in a pinned YouTube comment on his brand new single "Call J. Cole." "Much love to the fans that have been here from the beginning as well as to the fans that have just came across me. I'm just a kid from Camden trying to win." 

On that note, Fontane's latest drop finds the rapper taking to a nostalgic instrumental, kicking a methodical flow as he makes his case to the Dreamville rapper. With lyricism stemming from the hardships he's experienced and witnessed first-hand, Mir's weary cadence delivers an onslaught of vividly rendered snapshots. "Picture a youngin thirteen, first time he started drillin'," raps Mir. "Pops beat him to the floor so he put two into his ceiling / his favorite hero Superman, but he'd rather play the villain / runnin' in and out of prison, can't drive but he driven."

Check out the track now, and sound off if you think Mir Fontane would be a worthy addition to the Dreamville roster.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Picture a youngin thirteen, first time he started drillin'
Pops beat him to the floor so he put two into his ceiling /
His favorite hero Superman, but he'd rather play the villain
Runnin' in and out of prison, can't drive but he driven

Mir Fontane
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  1
  704
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mir Fontane Dreamville
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mir Fontane Makes A Dreamville Case On "Call J. Cole"
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject