Mir Fontane Makes A Dreamville Case On "Call J. Cole"

Mir Fontane is in the midst of an interesting conundrum, having seen Cardi B's brand new single "Up" bear a striking similarity to a song of his own; we actually caught up with the rapper slash melodist following its release for his side of the story, an interview you can peep right here.

And though some have chalked it up to coincidence, others have sympathized with Fontane's predicament, to the point where he recently issued a statement to his fans and supporters. "Thank you all for the support recently," he writes, in a pinned YouTube comment on his brand new single "Call J. Cole." "Much love to the fans that have been here from the beginning as well as to the fans that have just came across me. I'm just a kid from Camden trying to win."

On that note, Fontane's latest drop finds the rapper taking to a nostalgic instrumental, kicking a methodical flow as he makes his case to the Dreamville rapper. With lyricism stemming from the hardships he's experienced and witnessed first-hand, Mir's weary cadence delivers an onslaught of vividly rendered snapshots. "Picture a youngin thirteen, first time he started drillin'," raps Mir. "Pops beat him to the floor so he put two into his ceiling / his favorite hero Superman, but he'd rather play the villain / runnin' in and out of prison, can't drive but he driven."

Check out the track now, and sound off if you think Mir Fontane would be a worthy addition to the Dreamville roster.

