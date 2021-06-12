Migos & Polo G Ball Out In "Malibu" On "Culture III"

Migos finally pulled through with the long-awaited last installment in the Culture trilogy. The release of 2018's Culture II left fans wondering whether the group still had bite in them, and their subsequent solo releases exasperated that particular conversation further. Over the past year and some change, Migos have been combatting the notion that they fell off. With their backs against the wall, they show-and-proved with their latest release.

While they did hint at a "return to the bando," the trio's collaboration with Polo G on "Malibu" is a commemoration of the fame and fortune that they've earned in the past decade. Pooh Beatz' brings out the horns as Takeoff, Quavo, Offset, and Polo G reflect on the triumphs of their careers, and their humble beginnings that brought them to where they are today.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hit Rodeo, splurgin', fuck a price tag, we rich as shit

Drip so hard on purpose, diamonds no flaws, make n***as sick

In that two-door swervin', screamin' "Fuck 'em all" 'cause n**as switched

Just bet' not be lurkin' 'cause this .40 Glock gon' give 'em kiss

