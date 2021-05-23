Who even uses Internet Explorer anymore? The web browsing extension was most popular in the late 90s and early 00s, before Safari and Google Chrome completely took over the market. Sometimes, when you buy a new laptop, it attempts to make you use Internet Explorer. However, people simply use it to download Chrome. Microsoft is well aware of this, and it appears they are finally giving up on the web browser.

At 25 years old, Internet Explorer is finally being retired. "The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge," wrote the company. So, they won't be giving up on the internet entirely, just moving onto pushing their Edge explorer instead.

"Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications," continues the statement. "With Microsoft Edge capable of assuming this responsibility and more, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10." If you're still using Internet Explorer, your days are numbered!

