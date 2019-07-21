The days of incognito web browsing (that don't really let you go as private as you thought) will soon be over since Google Chrome has introduced a new update to combat the latter. The online browsing platform will soon stop websites and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) from knowing that you are viewing in a private browser.

Incognito is usually used as a way to browse the web without targeted ads, GPS tracking, or storing of personal information. Unfortunately, some websites have the ability to see through that and know whether you're in incognito. Google's new Chrome 76 will combat such issues with its FileSystem API which will completely disable tracking and cookie information. Again, websites usually have the ability to go against this but by the end of the month Chrome 76 will cancel the loophole.



Carsten Koall/Getty Images

In other Google news, the company recently clapped back at Genius who accused them of stealing their lyrics. "We do not crawl or scrape websites to source these lyrics. The lyrics that you see in information boxes on Search come directly from lyrics content providers," they stated.

Google's clearly making moves in the right direction and standing up for their name.