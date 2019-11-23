Earlier this week, Microsoft unveiled its official Black Friday deals which start tomorrow, November 24th. Primarily, customers can get $150 USD off any Xbox One/Xbox One X system purchased before December 2nd.

There is also a surplus of games that are heavily discounted. Some highlights include $30 off NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, and Gears 5. The company is also taking $20 off Borderlands 3 and the Operator Enhanced Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Both Borderlands 3 and Modern Warfare have seen praise from critics since their release and are worth checking out.

Controllers are also discounted with up to $20 off. Any that are ordered custom from the design lab also get $10 off. Other discounted accessories include external hard drives and headsets.

Buying a new system may seem like a difficult decision with new systems on the way, reportedly as early as next holiday season. To combat this, Microsoft has said that anyone buying through Xbox All Access, will have an upgrade option when the next generation arrives. Xbox All Access is a payment plan that works over 24 months. As for whether this plan will boost sales, we'll have to wait and see.

