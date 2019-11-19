That's not rain, it's the sound of thousands of salivating gamers. Black Friday is officially around the corner, and with it comes the expectation for massive deals. Many have been eagerly looking to Sony's corner, waiting patiently for the PS4 Black Friday gameplan to reveal itself. Now, that time has arrived, and the full list of Sony deals is here for your perusal. As detailed on Playstation's official website, the deals will extend to consoles, controllers, games, and accessories -- including VR Bundles.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

One of the biggest deals arrives via a PS4 package complete with The Last Of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn, and God Of War, totaling at $199.99 US or $249.99 CAD. Considering the quality of games on deck, this is a must for anyone looking to cop their first PS4. For those looking to secure the Pro, you're looking at a reduced price of $299.99 US or $369.99 CAD. In the gaming department, PlayStation exclusives like MediEvil, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Concrete Genie and more will be available at a reduced rate, and all PlayStation Hits will be accessible at ten dollars across the board.

Perhaps the biggest steal is the Dual Shock controller, which clocks in at an acceptable price of $40 USD / $50 CAD. Perhaps the time is now to add a new color to your arsenal and kick off some couch co-op like the days of yore. That is, if you can find a game that supports it. Black Friday kicks off on November 19th, so be sure to check out the full list of deals right here.