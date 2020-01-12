Mick Jenkins Cuts Deep On "Different Scales"

Mick Jenkins has a talent for crafting vivid lyrics that illustrate his message clearly. Although he does that well all throughout The Circus, the outro "Different Scales" is the clearest example of that skill. A somber piano and painful synths collide to create a cinematically angsty track that resonates.

Jenkins picks his rhymes carefully, hitting words on the offbeat and then speeding the flow up to catch back up with himself. The yo-yo like flow is hypnotizing. Produced by Chirashe & Martin $ky, the instrumental will pull you in immediately. Jenkins' lyrical ability is on full display here; he unleashes intricate wordplay, poetic mastery, and emotional depth. "Different Scales" cuts deep and is the perfect outro for The Circus.

Quotable Lyrics

Would come unleavened and the water only trickle down

Needed pumpernickel, wasn't fucking with the fickle minds

This shit would get bumpy over time if we pickle beets

They just want the hooks, got me out here fighting sickle cell

Niggas sound like crooks in front of cameras, I hear crickets now

Have some art commissioned more than living off the ticket sales

You for the 'Gram, we weighing this shit on different scales