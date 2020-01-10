mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mick Jenkins Shares "The Circus" EP With Guest Feature From EARTHGANG

Erika Marie
January 10, 2020 02:24
The Circus EP
Mick Jenkins

A cool ride.


His latest project may be a brief seven-track offering, but Mick Jenkins packs a punch in just 19 minutes. The Alabama-born, Chicago-bred rapper dropped off his fourth EP The Circus on Friday and it's an impressive project from the 28-year-old artist. The Free Nation/Cinematic Music Group record only boasts one feature from Dreamville's Atlanta duo EARTHGANG, and in a week, fans will be able to see them all on tour together.

His featured artist list may be scarce, but there are a bevy of producers on The Circus including Black Milk, DJ FU, Beat Butcha, Da-P, and Hit-Boy, IAMNOBODI. Mick manages to have put together a cohesive project that flows effortlessly, which is becoming a rare find. Some artists string together singles and call it a project while others join together a collection of tracks and make it a record. No one formula is greater than the other, yet Mick Jenkins crafted The Circus to be streamed from beginning to end without hesitation. Give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Same Ol
2. Carefree
3. The Light ft. EARTHGANG
4. Flaunt
5. The Fit
6. I'm Convinced
7. Different Scales

