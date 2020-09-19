New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss Monday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. An ankle injury will force Thomas to miss his first contest in four years.

With two minutes remaining in last week's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thomas could be seen limping off the field, having suffered a high ankle sprain. There's no timetable for his return, but players usually miss 3-4 weeks after suffering high ankle sprains. Thomas did say he wanted to play through the injury, but the team is holding him out.

The Saints have not placed Thomas on the injured reserve, which would require him to miss three games. This likely means the team expects to have him back on the field sooner, rather than later.

"Well, I think we definitely have a next-man-up mentality," quarterback Drew Brees said earlier this week, regarding the possibility of Thomas' absence. "I think everybody's always ready to step into a role and fulfill that role. I think our coaching staff does a great job of putting guys in the best position to succeed and building a game plan around the strengths of the guys that we do have."

The Saints will play the Raiders at 8:15 PM, Monday.

