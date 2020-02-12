Movie star Michael Rapaport is often unfiltered. The entertainer doesn't believe in censoring his thoughts for anyone, and in our social media-driven culture, Rapaport's comments regularly find themselves as the subject of headlines. During the actor's recent visit to People's Party with Talib Kweli, Rapaport took the time to speak openly about his controversies, including his internet war with Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore and the alleged doctored racist photo that was attributed to him.



David Livingston / Stringer / Getty Images

In 2018, Rapaport made a comment about Kenya having "ashy ankles" while they were trading verbal insults on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. People called his remark racist, and soon an alleged screenshot from Rapaport's Instagram surfaced. It showed a side-by-side photo of Kenya with a screaming ape and Rapaport became the racist villain of the internet.

However, according to Rapaport, the picture was a fake. Kweli's People's Party co-host Jasmin Leigh attempted to call him out on it, but Rapaport wasn't having it because he said it was a lie. "It is f*cked up. You know that place, The Root?" he asked regarding the publication. The Root shared a scathing report about the actor at the time titled, "The Worst Type of White Man."

"I told them they could suck my f*ckin' d*ck, too," Rapaport angrily said. "You're trying to make it seem like I f*ckin' posted a picture of a black woman next to an ape? Suck my f*ckin' d*ck! And you might have ashy ankles, too!... When people are trying to come at you like the way this bullsh*t publication The Root... whether they photoshopped it they didn't [photoshop it], suck my f*ckin' d*ck." The discussion begins around the 1:15:00 mark.