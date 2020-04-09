Michael Jordan has one of the most recognizable names in sports history and for good reason. He won six championships while in the NBA and is highly regarded as the best player in basketball history. His Jordan Brand imprint with Nike is one of the biggest names in sportswear and continues to provide incredible sneakers and apparel to the masses. However, with success, comes a lot of copycats. Over the last eight years, Jordan has been at war with Chinese sportswear firm, Qiaodan Sports.

The word "Qiao Dan" translates to Jordan and the company's logo is also similar to the Jumpman logo. Jordan received some good news as the Chinese supreme court has ruled in his favor, acknowledging that Qiaodan Sports is, in fact, infringing on his trademarked name.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

While this is a win for Jordan, it remains to be seen what sort of financial compensation he will be getting from this. In lawsuits such as this one, it is customary for the winner to get some of the profits the guilty party has made over the years. Jordan Brand rakes in billions but if they feel like they have lost money in China due to Qiaodan's presence, they could be entitled to a nice chunk of change.

