Tinker Hatfield helped save Nike from disaster back in 1988 as he designed the shoe that ultimately convinced Michael Jordan to stay with the Oregon brand. This sneaker was the Air Jordan 3 and featured elephant print on the front and back. There was also a visible Nike Air unit which was a design trait Hatfield brought with him from the Nike Air Max 1. Over the last 32 years, the Air Jordan 3 has become an iconic shoe that sneakerheads love.

In 2019, Jumpman dropped the "Animal Instinct" Jordan 3 and in the coming months, they are planning on dropping the 2.0 version. Instead of animals you would find in the wild, Jordan Brand is using reptiles as their inspiration for this particular shoe. Thanks to @hanzuying, we have some incredibly detailed images of this offering and as you can see, the upper is made of black leather with a scale-like texture. From there, we are met with snakeskin on the toe box and another brown texture on the back heel.

An official release date has not yet been decided for these although you can expect them to drop sometime this spring for $225 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these. Also, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.