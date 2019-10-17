Michael Jordan is one of the most iconic athletes that has ever lived and after winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls, it's easy to understand why. The NBA legend continues to do work off the court in his retirement and is mainly known for his massive Jordan Brand with Nike. He is also the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and continues to do some charitable work in the communities throughout North Carolina.

According to the Charlotte Observer, his next big philanthropic venture has come in the form of a $7 million donation to bring medical clinics to disadvantaged neighborhoods. Today, Jordan was on hand for the grand opening of the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic which has already helped 300 patients. During his speech, Jordan got emotional as he began to shed a couple of tears.

“I stand here before you as a proud parent, son, obviously a member of this community. My mother, my brothers, my daughter, my grandson, we all represent the name ‘Michael Jordan,'” the NBA Hall-of-Famer said. “As you can see, it’s a very emotional thing for me. To be able to give back to a community that’s supported me over the years.”

The $7 million pledge is one of his largest and will also go towards a second clinic in Charlotte. As you can tell, Jordan is still doing great things well after his career in the NBA.

