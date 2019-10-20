Michael Jordan is one of the richest athletes to ever live and when you have a lot of wealth, you typically spend it on various different properties. That's exactly what the GOAT has done over the years and one of his homes is in Park City, Utah. According to Variety, it seems as though Jordan is looking to sell the place and is listing it for a light $7.5 million.

If you're interested, you can check out some of the photos of the property right here. Based on the report, it seems as though this place is quite massive as it is over 9,000 square feet, has five bedrooms, and 7.5 bathrooms. That's a lot of space to maneuver and as you can tell from the images, there is a pretty nice view here.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

We're not exactly sure why Jordan bought the property in the first place considering he doesn't have all that many ties to the city or the state, for that matter. Regardless, this is a pretty beautiful property that any prospective buyer would be lucky to own.

If you have $7.5 million lying around and want to know what it's like living in the same home as the best basketball player of all-time, then this place is for you.