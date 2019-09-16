A collection of NBA owners, highlighted by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers' lead woman Jeanie Buss, have today announced the launch of Cincoro Tequila. In addition to MJ and Buss, the group of founders includes Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, his fiancee Emilia Fazzalari, and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics.

According to Action Network's Darren Rovell, there are four different types of Cincoro Tequila, ranging in price from $70 a bottle to $1,600 a bottle. The Blanco is version is the most affordable at $70, while the Reposado and Anejo check in at $90 and $130, respectively. The granddaddy of them all is the Extra Anejo, priced at $1600.

Cincoro Tequila will initially be available in 12 markets including locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin.

"We set out to create a sipping tequila that is ultra-smooth, naturally rich, complex and delicious; a tequila with exceptional taste," explains Fazzalari, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of Cinco Spirits. "Through hard work, determination and collaboration with our amazing group of founders and extended team, we have brought to life Cincoro Tequila. We believe each of our four Cincoro expressions provides a unique tequila experience that can transcend the category. We cannot wait to share Cincoro with the world!"

According to the press release, Cincoro Tequilas has already won 16 medals across prestigious spirits competitions including a "Double Gold" for Cincoro Reposado at the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.